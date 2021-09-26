Keir Starmer’s changes are minor in the history of leadership election rules

For most of the 20th century, Labour was the only major party that had rules for the election of its leader. The leader of the Conservative party used to “emerge” through a mysterious consultation among grandees. This was finally ditched after the awkwardness of Alec Douglas-Home becoming leader in 1963 instead of Rab Butler. Douglas-Home was a peer at the time, so he had to renounce his peerage and return to the House of Commons in a by-election.

For the next leadership election two years later, the Conservatives copied Labour by holding an eliminating ballot of MPs to elect Ted Heath. This is the only method of electing a party leader that is consistent with the theory of representative democracy. The people elect MPs who organise themselves into parties in parliament; those parties choose their leaders; and the leader of the party that has a majority in the Commons forms a government.

In that theory, grassroots members of parties influence the choice of leader indirectly, by choosing candidates to stand as MPs. That wasn’t good enough for supporters of Tony Benn, another lord who renounced his peerage in the 1970s. They took over much of the machinery of the Labour Party to create a policy platform of nationalisation, nuclear disarmament and what we now call Brexit after the 1979 election.