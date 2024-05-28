Jump to content

POLITICS EXPLAINED

Can Keir Starmer really be called a socialist?

From firm firebrands to Christian socialists, Labour leaders have redefined themselves in line with the times, says Sean O’Grady

Tuesday 28 May 2024 20:25
Comments
Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves visiting the Rolls-Royce aerospace campus in Derby on Tuesday
Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves visiting the Rolls-Royce aerospace campus in Derby on Tuesday (Reuters)

As if they couldn’t think of anything more interesting to ask the leader of the Labour Party during an election campaign, Keir Starmer has been tackled on the hot topic of socialism, and whether he is a true socialist. Surprisingly, given his track record, Starmer immediately agreed that he was – though his answer was given a generous garnish of progressivism.

“Yes, I would describe myself as a socialist,” he said. “I describe myself as a progressive. I’d describe myself as somebody who always puts the country first and party second.”

It is a little disconcerting because he has dumped many of the socialist pledges he made when campaigning for the Labour leadership, and has ruthlessly expunged the Corbynite left of the party. As Private Eye editor Ian Hislop might say: if he’s a socialist, I’m a banana.

