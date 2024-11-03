Who will fill new Tory leader Kemi Badenoch’s shadow cabinet?

One of the main reasons the Tories suffered so heavily in July was division. Divided parties do not win elections, and since Brexit Tory politics has been a soap opera, with the Conservative ranks riddled with infighting.

In a piece setting out what Kemi Badenoch needs to do to get the party back on track, pollster Luke Tryl tells The Independent that ending the infighting and picking a united top team will be one of her most important tasks.

The former business secretary is picking from a depleted pool, with the Tories having returned just 121 MPs in July.

open image in gallery Kemi Badenoch will appoint her shadow cabinet by Tuesday ( PA )

And a slew of Tory heavyweights including Rishi Sunak, James Cleverly, Jeremy Hunt and Oliver Dowden have said they will not serve in Ms Badenoch’s shadow cabinet, opting for stints on the backbenches instead.

The Tory leader is set to announce her shadow cabinet early this week. So, who could make up the top team Ms Badenoch has said is needed to rebuild the party?

Robert Jenrick

During the campaign, Mr Jenrick and Ms Badenoch said they would each offer spots on their respective front benches.

open image in gallery Kemi Badenoch is expected offer Robert Jenrick a role in her top team ( PA )

But much of the contest was dominated by spats between the two about their opposing stances on the European Convention on Human Rights, making Mr Jenrick a potential risk in the Home Office brief. He also quit Mr Sunak’s government, accusing him of not being tough enough on the party’s controversial Rwanda deportation policy.

So while he looks set for a key job, and giving him one will be key to uniting the party, Ms Badenoch may be minded to put him somewhere less risky.

Claire Coutinho

Claire Coutinho was one of Ms Badenoch’s biggest backers in the leadership election, introducing her at her campaign launch event.

She is seen as a Tory rising star and was even tipped as a potential successor to Mr Hunt as chancellor in Mr Sunak’s government.

open image in gallery Claire Coutinho is a rising star in the Conservative Party ( PA )

The former energy and net zero secretary could stick with the shadow role in her former brief, or be given responsibility for a new area such as shadow education secretary.

Andrew Griffith

Perhaps the top contender for the coveted shadow chancellorship is Andrew Griffith, who served as economic secretary to the Treasury under Mr Sunak before being made a minister in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

open image in gallery Andrew Griffith is seen as a contender for the role of shadow chancellor ( PA )

He has become embroiled in a row after The Mirror reported he had called the minimum wage a “burden”, questioning whether it should be scrapped.

But if the revelation does not damage his reputation, he is bound to secure the shadow chancellor portfolio or another top job in the opposition.

Priti Patel

If she is stuck for a home secretary, Ms Badenoch could turn to her former leadership rival and ex-home secretary Priti Patel.

open image in gallery Priti Patel would sharpen Tory attacks against Labour ( PA )

Popular among Tory members, Ms Patel would be a strong pick for a prominent role if Ms Badenoch is bidding to unite the Conservatives.

And the long-serving Tory would bring a sharpness to the party’s attacks against Labour.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith defied the odds on election night, holding on to his seat with the help of ousted former Labour candidate Faiza Shaheen.

So he remains available to bring his years of experience to Ms Badenoch’s team. He has previously served as work and pensions secretary and worked on welfare reforms.

open image in gallery Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith ( PA )

But his recent increasing focus on international issues, especially China, could put him in contention for the shadow foreign secretary role.

Ben Houchen

Lord Houchen does not sit as an MP, so would be unlikely to get one of the top shadow cabinet roles. But, as one of the most popular Tories in the country, and currently the most powerful as Tees Valley mayor, he could be handed a prominent position. Options that could be considered are party chair or deputy prime minister.

open image in gallery Ben Houchen is one of the most powerful Tory politicians ( PA )

William Hague

Another former Tory leader William Hague was a big backer of Ms Badenoch and could be brought back to the front bench in the Lords.

open image in gallery William Hague is in the running to be the next chancellor of Oxford University ( PA )

Whether he could be tempted to take on a job in opposition is up for debate, and he is currently in contention to become the chancellor of Oxford University. But the new leader will need to pick a leader in the upper chamber, and it could be Lord Hague.

Tom Tugendhat

Another top Tory in line for a position in the shadow cabinet is Tom Tugendhat, who stood against Ms Badenoch for the leadership as a moderate.

open image in gallery Tom Tugendhat said invading Iraq was the ‘naughtiest’ thing he had ever done ( PA )

He served as security minister from September 2022 and was previously chair of the foreign affairs committee. Mr Tugendhat’s military background, as well as his experience of security and foreign affairs, make him a contender for the shadow home or shadow foreign secretary roles.

Victoria Atkins

As the former health secretary, Victoria Atkins would be expected to be offered a front bench role by Ms Badenoch. But Ms Atkins was a prominent backer of Mr Jenrick during the campaign, and it is unclear whether she is in line for a role.

open image in gallery Shadow health secretary Victoria Atkins backed Robert Jenrick in the leadership contest ( PA )

Other runners and riders

Others who will probably appear on the front bench include former ministers Chris Philp and Kevin Hollinrake, who handled the policing and business briefs respectively in Mr Sunak’s government.

Former care minister Helen Whately is also likely to feature in Ms Badenoch’s team, as are ex-Treasury financial secretary Nigel Huddleston, Andrew Bowie and Alex Burghart.