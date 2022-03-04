The lessons to be taken from the Birmingham Erdington by-election

All by-elections carry some interest, even those held in safe seats with a low turnout and in the middle of a war. So it is with Birmingham Erdington, the constituency that fell vacant after the death of the incumbent Labour MP, Jack Dromey.

The seat was held fairly comfortably by Paulette Hamilton, a local politician, as expected, but it was nonetheless encouraging news for Labour, and rather more mixed for the other parties. By-elections, after all, no matter how minor they might appear, represent what the politicians like to call “real votes in real ballot boxes”, and they obviously add to the opinion polls and other surveys of public sentiment about the parties and the government.

Hamilton managed to secure a swing to Labour, compared with the 2019 election, of about 4.5 per cent. That’s respectable enough, given that the turnout, on a wet Thursday afternoon in Brum in a secure seat, was so paltry – because low turnout tends to favour the Conservatives, traditionally. On the other hand, given the dramatic shift in the national polls over the past year towards Labour –from its calamitous performance in the 2019 general election – it’s arguably a little more disappointing.