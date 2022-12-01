Could the Tories lose their ‘blue wall’ heartland?

If you had to pinpoint Boris Johnson’s finest hour, it may well be the moment he turned up at Tony Blair’s old northeast seat of Sedgefield in the aftermath of the Conservatives’ 2019 election victory.

Boasting about his “stonking” mandate, Johnson was giddy with glee about smashing down Labour’s “red wall” across the north of England and the Midlands.

Three years and several scandals later, the former prime minister has a fight on his hands to hold on to his southern blue-wall seat of Uxbridge and Ruislip at the next general election.