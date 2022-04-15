What are Labour’s chances of winning the Wakefield by-election?

The former Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan – who was found guilty this week of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old – announced on Thursday he would stand down from parliament. The decision triggers a potentially explosive by-election in the West Yorkshire seat of Wakefield.

The date for the vote will be announced when the Conservative chief whip moves the “writ”, a motion to elect a new MP, and is usually held between 21 and 27 days afterwards.

Traditionally a Labour stronghold and held by the party since the 1930s, the Wakefield constituency turned blue at the 2019 general election as Boris Johnson emerged with the biggest Conservative majority for decades.