Does Liz Truss really think she can stage a comeback?

It’s been a little over 100 days since Liz Truss left Downing Street in ignominy, kicked out by her own party after her unfunded tax cuts caused market panic and crashed the pound.

But the former prime minister thinks three months of silence is penance enough, lashing out at the left-wing “economic establishment” and cowards in her own party as she launched an astonishing defence of her radical plan.

Unrepentant and determined to lose any sense of shame about her short stint at No 10, Truss has insisted her radical plan of unfunded tax cuts was largely the right one – taking a swipe at successor Rishi Sunak over the corporation tax rises.