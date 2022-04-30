Millions going to polls for unusually significant elections on Thursday

Voters go to the polls on Thursday in unusually crucial local and devolved elections, which could have a decisive influence not only on Boris Johnson’s position as prime minister but also on the future of Northern Ireland and the Brexit agreement.

The ballots, taking place in all four nations of the UK, represent the first opportunity for voters to cast their verdict on Mr Johnson following the Partygate affair, and some Tory MPs are known to be waiting for the result before deciding whether to join the bid to oust him as leader.

And a historic change is expected in elections to the 90 seats of the Northern Ireland assembly, where polls suggest nationalists Sinn Fein are on track to become the largest single party for the first time since the institution’s creation in 1998.