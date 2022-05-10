Could Macron’s vision of a wider European project be the way forward?

Every French president matters to the future of Europe, but Emmanuel Macron now matters more than most. After the departure of Bundeskanzler Merkel and Brexit, the cockpit of Europe is firmly located in Paris for the first time in a half a century.

And now, out of a blue starry sky, Macron has launched a new dimension to the European project - what might be called “Greater Europe”, a diverse outer group of politically associated states unable or unwilling to accede full membership.

Reaching into the EU’s past, Macron posits a new political grouping, a European Political Community. Into this loose grouping would fall states such as Ukraine who ardently wish to join the Union, but are, for obvious reasons, unable yet to do so. As Macron put it: “Ukraine by its fight and its courage is already a heartfelt member of our Europe, of our family, of our union. Even if we grant it candidate status tomorrow, we all know perfectly well that the process to allow it to join would take several years indeed, probably several decades”.