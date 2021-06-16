Can Matt Hancock survive being branded ‘hopeless’ by his own prime minister?

As political putdowns go, there can be few harsher than Boris Johnson’s three-word summary of his health secretary: “Totally f*****g hopeless.”

Downing Street has made no attempt to deny that the WhatsApp message published on Dominic Cummings’ blog is genuine, and Matt Hancock has restricted himself to replying “I don’t think so” when asked if the description was accurate.

But No 10 equally said that the prime minister had “full confidence” in his health secretary and indicated he will be keeping his job, for the time being at least.