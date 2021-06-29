The Hancock affair shines a light on the Tories’ unpaid advisers

If what’s being called the Hancock scandal might have one last benefit it is the light it shines on the various boards that, supposedly, oversee the work of government departments and seek to challenge ministers. Some, no doubt, provide the kind of insightful advice, perspective and robust criticism that so many ministers really do need.

But when Matt Hancock, health secretary, decided it was a good idea to give Gina Coladangelo a job and a salary as a member (non-exec) of the board of the Department of Health and Social Care, it rather brought the whole idea into question. The government says that all the correct procedures were followed, which makes one wonder exactly how rigorous the appointments process actually was in the case of Coladangelo. It is not immediately clear what experience or expertise Coladangelo brought to bear, leaving aside her past friendship and current infatuation (she is only human, after all) with Hancock. She has now stepped down from the post, and sacrificed the £15,000 in fees for around 15 to 20 days effort – per annum.

These departmental boards and their non-exec contingent are obviously inspired by the boards of large companies. Government departments, some with vast budgets and large staffs, are supposedly comparable.