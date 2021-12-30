Does Matt Hancock have what it takes to fashion a political comeback?

The other day a photograph emerged on social media that looked very much like one of those cruel photoshopped parodies that for some reason people feel the need to create to ridicule the rich and powerful. It was what seemed to be a skilful but nonetheless faked image of former cabinet minister Matt Hancock in a black polo neck with faded jeans, as if at a party at Andy Warhol’s in about 1971. Hancock was made to look like a male model, possibly in Vogue, more likely a Woman’s Weekly knitting pattern supplement, but very much the cool cat. How silly to go to all that trouble just to feature such an absurd image on Twitter, just to ridicule a health secretary who broke his own public health rules in the middle of a pandemic, possibly on more than one occasion. And then you glance at it again and notice the caption and there it is: “Matt Hancock at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball in London. Reuters.” And it doesn’t get more trendy than that. At least until Hancock turned up. The image is real. It is unconscious self-parody. The boy is certainly putting himself about a bit more.

Hancock is at a crossroads. Having gained the support of his indulgent constituency party, he has escaped any threat of deselection. He is thus still assured of a safe seat in the Commons as base, and he seems convinced that he, unusually, will be able to make a political comeback from a personal incident that turned into a sensational political scandal. They are rare, though.

The more likely path – though the cases are widely different in their seriousness and detail – is that he’d follow the likes of David Mellor, Lembit Opik, and Neil Hamilton and move into the world of panel shows, ritual humiliation on Have I Got News For You, panto, being booked for Talking Pints with Nigel Farage on GB News, and general light entertainment, which in Hamilton’s case included a comic turn in the Welsh parliament and as leader of that well-known novelty act, Ukip.