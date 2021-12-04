Creation of governors for English counties could herald radical change

Plans for US-style governors for English counties could radically transform the UK’s highly centralised form of government, an expert has told The Independent.

The proposal is understood to be at the heart of Michael Gove’s delayed white paper on the government’s “levelling up” agenda, initially promised before the end of 2021 but now expected to be released early in the new year.

Inspired by the success of Tory mayors like Ben Houchen in Tees Valley and Andy Street in the West Midlands, Mr Gove is understood to want to extend and deepen devolution in England by establishing directly elected posts to represent regions across the country, each covering a number of local authority areas.