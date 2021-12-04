Politics Explained

Creation of governors for English counties could herald radical change

Michael Gove’s plans for devolution deals will move powers to regions, writes Andrew Woodcock

Saturday 04 December 2021 21:30
<p>It is thought unlikely that Michael Gove would make mayors and governors mandatory across England</p>

(PA)

Plans for US-style governors for English counties could radically transform the UK’s highly centralised form of government, an expert has told The Independent.

The proposal is understood to be at the heart of Michael Gove’s delayed white paper on the government’s “levelling up” agenda, initially promised before the end of 2021 but now expected to be released early in the new year.

Inspired by the success of Tory mayors like Ben Houchen in Tees Valley and Andy Street in the West Midlands, Mr Gove is understood to want to extend and deepen devolution in England by establishing directly elected posts to represent regions across the country, each covering a number of local authority areas.

