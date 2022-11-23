More Tory MPs could choose a new career over looming election humiliation

What is one to make of the impending voluntary departure of two comparatively young bright Conservative backbenchers? Chloe Smith, an experienced former minister, and William Wragg, deputy chair of the 1922 Committee and chair of a Commons select committee, have both announced they will not be standing as Conservative candidates of their respective seats at the next general election. There may be more in the coming weeks, as the Conservatives have set a 5 December deadline for sitting MPs to put themselves forward for re-election.

Both may have personal factors in their decisions, but where they stand in their political careers is also instructive. Smith rose to a cabinet position, as secretary of state for work and pensions, but her tenure ended after around 50 days when she followed her ally, sponsor and fellow East Anglian MP Liz Truss into an early return to the backbenches. She is 40 this year and has been MP for Norwich North since seizing it in a 2009 by-election.

Wragg might also have expected ministerial preferment but was an outstanding critic of Boris Johnson and for that and perhaps other reasons has been overlooked by the whips. He is a boyish 34 years of age, and has been in parliament only since 2015, as MP for Hazel Grove.