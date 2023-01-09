Predicting possible political scandals is fraught with difficulty. Before becoming PM David Cameron predicted that lobbying would be the “next big scandal” at Westminster – only to be caught up in scandal over his own lobbying work for Greensill Capital long after leaving No 10.

Some scandals build slowly and some happen with a bang. After the expenses controversy, Partygate saga and rows over the lobbying activities of Mr Cameron and Owen Paterson, could MPs’ donations be the next big political scandal to spark public anger?

Politicians have been accused of failing to provide “sufficient” transparency after an investigation by Sky News and Tortoise media could not find even basic details about who lies behind some major donations.