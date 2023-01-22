How tax affairs became a hot topic for Tory ministers

Conservative ministers pushed out to defend their party chair Nadhim Zahawi over his tax affairs have argued that such matters should be “private”. Indeed, foreign secretary James Cleverly suggested on Sunday that Zahawi had been “more open” about his settlement with HMRC than we had any right to expect.

But the tax arrangements of top public servants remain a matter of public interest. The subject has become an increasingly dangerous area for the Tories since The Independent revealed last year that Rishi Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, had claimed non-domicile status while Sunak was chancellor.

Although Murty gave up her non-dom status, the controversy saw Brand Sunak badly damaged ahead of his push for the Tory leadership. Sunak was forced to reckon with questions about his huge family wealth, as well as his former status as a US green-card holder, during the contest he lost to Liz Truss.