Does the Afghanistan pull-out put Nato at risk?

It is a particularly painful irony for Nato that their action in Afghanistan should have ended in such disarray among alliance partners. The British, in particular, as the second-largest contributor to combat and support operations, are feeling especially bruised that the United States planned its withdrawal without much, if any, consultation with its allies, and not even the one that likes to believe (despite some evidence to the contrary) that it enjoys a “special relationship” with the United States. Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, has publicly criticised President Biden, and many more agree with him.

In a pointed intervention in the Commons debate on Afghanistan, Theresa May asked her successor when he had first consulted the Nato secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, about the withdrawal. Boris Johnson merely responded that he’d spoken to him the other day. As Ms May added later, equally pointedly, there isn’t much sign of “Global Britain” on the streets of Kabul: nor was there, it has to be said, much sign of Global Britain having had a say in the Oval Office when Donald Trump and Joe Biden made their fateful decisions, determined, in short, by an “America First” approach. The former prime minister also voiced the concerns of many in all corners of politics by calling for a review of Nato’s decision-making.