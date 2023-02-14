POLITICS EXPLAINED
Could a new Brexit deal really end the Northern Ireland protocol saga?
The DUP is undeterred in its opposition to the protocol, writes Sean O’Grady
Talks between Britain and the EU over the Northern Ireland protocol are in the crucial final phase, with a deal possible as early as next week.
Rishi Sunak is under pressure from his divided party over the protocol, with Brexiteers urging him to defy the EU and moderates asking him to sign a compromise.
What does this mean?
