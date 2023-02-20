Suggestions that some sort of breakthrough agreement between the UK and EU on Northern Ireland is imminent have been dismissed by Downing Street. Early next week is the latest rumour on timing, but even then it may not suit Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) politicians who are still boycotting the power-sharing executive in Stormont because of it. Whether this latest iteration of the 800-year-old “Irish Question” will ever be solved remains to be seen.

What is the Northern Ireland protocol?

It is part of the UK-EU withdrawal agreement which is enshrined in the Brexit treaty, or EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement; it can’t be changed or renegotiated without the consent of both sides, though it can be rescinded.