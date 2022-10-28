How Northern Ireland might yet have a happier Christmas

It’s extremely, depressingly, easy to be extremely depressed about the future of Northern Ireland. To nobody’s great surprise, the Democratic Unionist Party has rejected last minute appeals to join the power-sharing government in the province now that six months have elapsed since the last elections there. Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has little legal or practical alternative but to call a fresh set of elections.

They will achieve little in and of themselves behind demonstrating for the umpteenth time how intractable the political problems are; but they may buy a little extra time for His Majesty’s government, the Irish government and the European Commission to get as close as they can to meet DUP demands to radically alter the Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP), which forms an integral part of the Brexit agreement signed by Boris Johnson.

NIP’s fans, who once included Mr Johnson, argue it allows businesses to get the best of both worlds, being part of both the UK and EU economic zones; and it removes the need for an economic or trade border in the island of Ireland, a sensitive issue and itself an impediment to trade.