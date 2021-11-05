Will the fallout from the Paterson affair damage the Tory party?

Only a few hours before, the leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, could hardly have been more eloquent in putting the case for reforming the role of the parliamentary standards commissioner, Kathryn Stone – along with that of the standards committee – and for doing so in time to avoid a miscarriage of justice being visited upon Owen Paterson:

“Members must act when we see a situation arise that we do not believe to be compatible with the principles of natural justice. This is about the process and not the individual case, but when considering this report how can one not consider the great sorrow that my right honourable friend, the member for North Shropshire, has suffered? The suicide of his wife is a greater punishment than any House of Commons committee could inflict.

As we all know: The quality of mercy is not strained. It droppeth as the gentle rain from heaven upon the place beneath. It is twice blessed: it blesseth him that gives and him that takes.