What could Owen Paterson’s suspension mean for British politics?

What does the suspension of Owen Paterson mean for British politics? The short answer is relatively little, though it certainly is an important event in the life of Mr Paterson, and for what it tells us about the current state of behavioural standards in parliament – but it is unlikely to have wider ramifications.

In recent months there have been various cases of MPs being investigated over a range of matters, perhaps most prominently Claudia Webbe, former Labour and now independent MP for Leicester East, prosecuted for harassment and currently appealing her case. Boris Johnson also, who was severely admonished by the parliamentary standards commissioner over lack of transparency over the funds for the refurbishment of his street Downing Street flat and who paid for a luxury holiday. In recent weeks too, there was the example of Rob Roberts, ex-Conservative and now independent MP for Delyn, suspended from parliament for six weeks for sexual harassment.