The spotlight being faced by Barry Gardiner is to be treated with a good deal of care. Gardiner has put out a statement that stresses how he liaised with the security service over Christine Lee, a Chinese agent according to MI5 and the Speaker of the House of Commons. Gardiner’s office received about £500,000 from Ms Lee’s legal firm, and her son was employed in Gardiner’s office in a routine role. Gardiner says Ms Lee “gained no political advantage for the Chinese state from me”.

Whatever else, Gardiner was in no position to, say, pass state secrets, inadvertently or otherwise to someone accused of being a Chinese spy, for the simple reason he was not in possession of any. He was shadow international trade secretary under Jeremy Corbyn. Had he joined a Corbyn cabinet he might have been better informed and in an important job, not least because trade with China is even now substantial and, post-Brexit, might be further expanded in a trade deal. But he didn’t and he wasn’t. For their part, the Chinese embassy in London sniffily commented that they have no need to influence anyone in the British parliament.

You might take the view that if the funds did indeed originate in Beijing the spymasters there got a pitiful return on their investment and any attempt to gain influence. Arguably, because he was also liaising with MI5, Gardiner was in fact playing Ms Lee along, and acting as a British agent, a kind of parliamentary James Bond - “The Spy Who Debated With Me”, “Corbyn Is Not Enough”, “Licensed to Attend the NEC In A Seconded Capacity”, and, of course, “Lose Another Election”.