What are the key issues as the police and crime bill returns to the Commons?

Last month peers inflicted a string of defeats on the government’s Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, with the House of Lords rejecting controversial measures designed to combat tactics adopted by groups including Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain.

The legislation – described by one peer as the “biggest threat to the right to dissent and the right to protest in my lifetime” – was defeated over attempts to create a new offence for “locking on” tactics, which make it difficult for protesters to be removed from their place of protest.

Peers also torpedoed moves to allow police to stop and search those at demonstrations “without suspicion”, along with a bid to create a separate offence for interference with airports, road networks, railways and newspapers.