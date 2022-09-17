The Queen's funeral is dominating the news, with hundreds of thousands of people queuing to pay their respects.

But what do the British public think of the monarchy? We can delve into the polls to find out.

The headline figure is that as of May 2022, Ipsos MORI found that in a straight referendum between a republic and a monarchy, 22 per cent of people would vote for a republic and 68 per cent a monarchy.