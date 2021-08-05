Why immigration could be Priti Patel’s undoing

In the great scheme of things, the number of migrants currently making the treacherous crossing to the Kent coast is relatively small. Although a record number of people – 482 – have been recorded doing so in a single day, and the total number is already higher so far this year than for the whole of 2020 (albeit in obviously unusual circumstances), the figure will probably not exceed 20,000 in 2021. That has to be set against the total net migration figure of 313,000 in 2020.

Many of the migrants wrongly labelled “illegal” have valid cause to seek asylum in the UK, and are thus genuine, legal refugees. Much of the activity in small boats is merely switching from the older methods of hiding in lorries and vans. The number of people casually overstaying their visa is also rather larger, and attracts little attention.

Nonetheless, the situation is a dangerous one for those desperate people who place their lives in the hands of unscrupulous traffickers and find themselves stranded in unseaworthy vessels in one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world. The images of these people landing in England, sometimes with the humanitarian assistance of Border Force or the RNLI (a charity), have proved emotive, and are exploited for political purposes. The crisis is thus a looming political problem for the home secretary, Priti Patel.