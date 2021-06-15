Despite numerous controversies, Boris Johnson is unlikely to demote Priti Patel

Priti Patel today described the handling of the Daniel Morgan case as one of the most “devastating” episodes in the history Metropolitan Police force. The findings of an official report into the scandal were the culmination of a years-long inquiry first begun under one of Ms Patel’s predecessors, Theresa May. Its publication should have marked a triumphant moment for the home secretary.

Instead, she found herself on the receiving end of criticism from the chair of the independent panel into the Morgan case, Baroness Nuala O’Loan.

She hit out at what she said was an unjustified delay to the publication of her findings, after Ms Patel demanded her department read it first, citing national security issues. Within hours, opposition politicians accused the home secretary of political interference in what was an incredibly serious matter.