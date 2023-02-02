What do the Dominic Raab bullying allegations mean for Rishi Sunak and the government?
If a prime minister knows about certain sensitive issues concerning an MP, but appoints them anyway, it can reflect badly on their judgement, writes Sean O’Grady
Dominic Raab has held eight ministerial roles in four government departments – the Ministry of Justice, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the Department for Exiting the European Union and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities – since 2018. He has certainly moved about.
After two formal “bullying” complaints were filed last November, Raab decided to ask Rishi Sunak to investigate them. In his letter to the prime minister. After the departure of Nadhim Zahawi, attention has turned to the next minister who could leave the cabinet.
What are the allegations?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies