Can Richard Sharp survive as BBC chair?

BBC chair Richard Sharp is not likely to have enjoyed the weekend headlines on the “cash for Boris” row, or the Corporation’s own coverage of the latest fallout from his friendship with the former prime minister.

The senior figure may have hoped that by apologising to BBC staff for the distraction and by keeping his head down, he could plough on with the job. But after a damning report by a cross-party group of MPs, Mr Sharp is now fighting for his future.

Can he survive? The digital, culture, media and sport committee’s report came to a humiliating verdict, which makes it extremely difficult. The MPs found “significant errors of judgement” by failing to reveal his role in teeing up talks for Boris Johnson’s cousin Sam Blyth, who agreed to back an £800,000 loan for the PM.