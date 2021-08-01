Fears for jobs as furlough scheme scaled back

The UK takes its latest step on Sunday towards weaning itself off massive state support for wages, as chancellor Rishi Sunak’s furlough scheme is scaled back.

Some 1.9 million workers are still on furlough, and there are fears that the cut from 70 to 60 per cent in the state’s contribution to their pay will force thousands out of their jobs.

A survey by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) found that nearly one in five (18 per cent) of businesses with employees on furlough plan to make some or all of them redundant as the Treasury payments become less generous.