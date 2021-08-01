Fears for jobs as furlough scheme scaled back
Politics explained: Rishi Sunak’s emergency scheme once paid the wages of almost a third of workers
Andrew Woodcock
Sunday 01 August 2021 01:55 comments
Political Editor@andywoodcock
The UK takes its latest step on Sunday towards weaning itself off massive state support for wages, as chancellor Rishi Sunak’s furlough scheme is scaled back.
Some 1.9 million workers are still on furlough, and there are fears that the cut from 70 to 60 per cent in the state’s contribution to their pay will force thousands out of their jobs.
A survey by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) found that nearly one in five (18 per cent) of businesses with employees on furlough plan to make some or all of them redundant as the Treasury payments become less generous.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies