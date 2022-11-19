In 2014, just hours before the polls closed in the Scottish independence referendum, a BBC reporter was finishing a piece on the huge turnout to vote. In a final flourish, he looked straight down the camera and said: “They said people weren’t interested in politics. They were wrong.”

In the eight years since then, he has been proved correct over and over again, but in ways he could probably never have imagined.

As the UK lurched from crisis to crisis, political news has dominated. Brexit, Donald Trump, Theresa May’s “meaningful votes” – and a total of three prime ministers being toppled in four years.