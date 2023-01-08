Will Rishi Sunak be able to keep Tory right happy?

Rishi Sunak has, by and large, achieved one key goal during his first few months inside No 10: keeping his own MPs quiet. After all the incredible Tory turmoil and psychodrama of the year gone by, most backbenchers have been desperate for a period of dull, steady stewardship.

But there are now signs of agitation on the Tory right. Some are openly furious about the possibility that plans to remove all EU law from the statute books by the end of 2023 could be delayed or watered down in the face of challenges in the Lords.

Jacob Rees-Mogg has warned Mr Sunak not to “let down electors” on Brexit opportunities, while fellow Brexiteer David Jones said the PM’s personal authority was based on the retained EU law bill being “completed successfully” – claiming that “the future of the party” was at stake.