Ron DeSantis, Florida’s Republican governor, has often been touted as someone who embodies Donald Trump’s view of America without the associated baggage – Trumpism without the Trump.

Earlier this year, DeSantis signed a bill into law that was designed to “protect Floridians from discrimination and woke indoctrination”, and his personal political brand is built on a similar foundation: the promise of what he sees as protecting the country from liberals.

He certainly shares more than a few traits with Trump, who endorsed him in the Republican Party’s Florida governor primary in 2018. DeSantis also made plenty of his support for Trump at the same time. Both men like to court outrage, and are quite happy to face down any criticism of their actions in the media, knowing that it is likely to make them more popular with their supporter base.