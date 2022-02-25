The west looks on in horror as Vladimir Putin’s tanks and planes bombard Ukraine. But there are hopes that the Russian economy can be squeezed strongly enough to make the Kremlin reconsider its plans for military conquest.

How tight will the big squeeze be? Can Moscow be shut out of the global financial system? After weeks of talking, western allies are still not aligned. Some European countries – Germany and Italy in particular – remain cool on some of the hottest measures.

The UK government is backing Ukraine’s call for Russia to be excluded from the crucial international payment system called Swift (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication).