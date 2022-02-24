Boris Johnson has warned of a protracted conflict in Ukraine lasting months. As well as transforming the geopolitical landscape, the Russian invasion has big implications for the domestic political scene.

“Normal politics” is largely on hold. Keir Starmer postponed a speech on the economy on Thursday and the government will escape the usual forensic scrutiny on other issues – for a while, at least. Sir Keir, anxious to remind voters Labour is a patriotic party, will want to maintain broad support for the government’s actions on Ukraine rather than carp from the sidelines when the public will expect a united front. But within that framework, the Labour leader will want to leave room to criticise the Conservatives for accepting donations from Russia-linked figures, especially if he judges that UK sanctions do not go far enough.

Of course, this is not a crisis of Johnson’s making. But it will put on the back burner the intense debate among Tory MPs about whether they should oust him. He will benefit from his party’s instincts to “rally round the flag” and its own leader during an international emergency. For now, his backbenchers will give him the benefit of the doubt, a useful ingredient he lost when he made his ill-fated attempt to save Owen Paterson’s skin last November.