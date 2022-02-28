Ask Ukrainians what they need from the West, and a “no-fly zone” is at the top of the list. Understandably so.

As the long city curfews indicate, Russia enjoys superiority in the skies over much of Ukraine, and it has used this to inflict damage and injury on military and civilian locations. So the benefit of stopping the bombings and air attacks is clear.

Such is the mood of overwhelming sympathy and support for Ukraine that some MPs have called for the enforcement - by Nato, presumably - of a no-fly zone, at least in civilian areas or the refugee corridors in the south and west of Ukraine, to protect those fleeing the war to neighbouring Poland, Moldova, Hungary and Slovakia.