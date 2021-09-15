Will Shamima Begum ever return to the UK?

Shamima Begum, even with her new image, can be no one’s idea of a poster girl for human rights. Although never tried, let alone convicted, she did travel to Syria to assist Isis, married a terrorist and, it is claimed by some, engaged in or supported gruesome acts of violence by others. This, the allegations go, included a spell as an enforcer in the Isis religious police force, and stitching vests onto suicide bombers so the vests could not be removed without detonating the explosives. Although 15 when she travelled, and was possibly brainwashed, she was, by all accounts, conscious of her actions, not suffering from any conventional mental incapacity and well above the legal age of responsibility.

In the court of public opinion she hasn’t made a great start. She now says, not for the first time, that she is sorry for her actions, and wants forgiveness. She would also like her British citizenship, removed by the government, reinstated so that she can refrain to the place she calls home, and, possibly, stand trial. The public remain, as far as can be judged, unmoved by her appeals, and so is the government. Sajid Javid says he has no regrets about his decision as home secretary to deprive her of her citizenship and re-entry on the grounds that she was a threat to national security.

Yet the appeal to public opinion is all she has. After a lengthy series of cases and appeals, the Supreme Court finally rejected her pleas, and that is pretty much that. This marked an unusual victory for the government in that the usual pattern is for the government to push things to the limit, and behind, and then find the law or the courts thwarting what is sometimes called “the will of the people”. The most spectacular case was the unlawful propagation of parliament in 2019, but laws, international treaties and conventions have also frustrated their freedom of movement on Brexit more generally (especially the Northern Ireland protocol), the refugees crossing the English Channel to seek asylum, and the various watchdogs who have named and shamed ministers for their conduct in office, including Priti Patel, Matt Hancock and Boris Johnson himself.