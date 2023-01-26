Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

POLITICS EXPLAINED

Scandals pile up for top civil servant Simon Case

The spotlight is on Britain’s youngest-ever Whitehall chief says Sean O’Grady

Thursday 26 January 2023 20:14
Comments
<p>Cabinet Secretary Simon Case (PA)</p>

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case (PA)

(PA Archive)

Simon Case, cabinet secretary and head of the civil service since 2020, is a man in the news. Unusually for a top civil servant, he is at the centre of two scandals simultaneously: Zahawi’s tax affairs, and the story of Boris Johnson’s £800,000 private and undeclared “credit facility”. The behaviour of our top civil servant will be under intense scrutiny in the coming weeks.

What’s at stake?

Arguably, the careers of Rishi Sunak and Johnson – and of Case himself – as well as the reputation of the civil service. It has earned its esteem as impartial, expert, honest, reliable, a bulwark against illegality and corruption and, above all, independent.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in