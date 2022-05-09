It is ridiculous that the party leader seemingly in most peril from partygate and its associated “-gates” should be Keir Stamer rather than Boris Johnson. A scandal, even.

However, as they say in footballing circles, we are where we are. The charge of hypocrisy hangs around the Labour leader – and it will continue to do so, whatever the Durham police make of his working dinner. Such are the mercenary, unsentimental ways of politics that minds are already turning to life after Sir Keir. The good news for Labour is that it has an unusually strong range of personalities to choose from.

So far as the bookies are concerned, the favourite is Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester. He’s not even an MP, and thus technically ineligible to stand, but that hasn’t prevented him being priced at 3/1, and the most popular bet right now by some margin.