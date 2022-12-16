By-election triumph for Labour – but Starmer still has a mountain to climb

On the face of it, Labour’s performance in the Stretford and Urmston by-election was nothing short of magnificent. The party achieved its highest share of the vote since the constituency was formed for the 1997 election. The Tories, on a 15.9 per cent share, slumped to far below the consistent 27 per cent or so usually recorded by the party. Labour’s vote went up by almost as much as the Tory vote went down, suggesting substantial direct switching to Labour. The very low turnout – only 25.8 per cent – might usually tend to help the Tories, so if anything their result, miserable as it is, actually flatters them.

The small Liberal Democrat vote might have been squeezed by a little tactical voting for Labour, though this doesn’t seem to have been the case with the slightly bigger Green vote. Reform UK didn’t advance from the modest showing by its predecessor Brexit Party in 2019, but it probably nibbled a little bit more from the Tories than the other parties. In a seat such as Stretford and Urmston, that obviously isn’t going to change the outcome, but in more marginal seats it might be enough to prevent a Conservative MP from enjoying a further parliamentary term.

So we have a big swing to Labour, at about 11 per cent; the Tories doing broadly as badly as they have been doing lately in comparable seats (Chester saw a slightly bigger swing to Labour a few weeks ago); some traces of anti-Conservative tactical and protest voting; and a certain loss of power for the Tories if the Stretford result were to be replicated in a general election.