Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

POLITICS EXPLAINED

Why the government’s new anti-strike law won’t be in force anytime soon

Even Jacob Rees-Mogg thinks it’s a badly-written Bill, says Sean O’Grady

Tuesday 31 January 2023 19:21
Comments
<p>Teachers are striking this week</p>

Teachers are striking this week

(PA)

While schools and families face disruption from the teachers' strike, MPs are considering the new laws intended to limit the impact of future industrial action.

What is the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill?

It’s a new piece of legislation that the government says is needed to protect vital public services during strikes. It argues unions in some industries have disproportionate power to inconvenience people and damage the economy through strike action. In the case of health service strikes, it says the legislation will save lives and prevent delays to emergency care. Many see it as a law designed to smash workers’ rights and make strikes ineffective.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in