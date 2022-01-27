What Sue Gray’s Partygate report could look like

Looking at the progress of the Sue Gray investigation into Partygate purely from the outside, it seems reasonable to conclude the following, even at this pre-publication stage.

First, the Gray report itself may tend towards the more purely factual – but will have things to say about the behaviour of the various individuals and groups she’s had to scrutinise, mostly in Downing Street and the adjoining Cabinet Office.

The list of “gatherings”, “work events” and parties is so long and involves so many people it is no surprise that the report is taking a long time – not to compile, but to make fit for public consumption, in terms of protecting more junior members of the teams, and ensuing any criminal proceedings aren’t compromised.