Launching his leadership campaign, Rishi Sunak predicted that the “Conservative family” would “come together” after what is proving a bruising contest.

However, some senior Tories are worried that the attacks on candidates from rival camps – with Sunak sporting the prime target on his back – will leave permanent scars. The toppling of Boris Johnson has revived memories of the ousting of Margaret Thatcher by her cabinet and backbenchers in 1990; some Tory MPs say those wounds have still not healed fully.

Johnson’s remaining allies are certainly gunning for Sunak, accusing him of disloyalty and planning to create the conditions for the prime minister’s fall. Sunak cuts a rather lonely figure as he refuses to join the stampede to offer the biggest and quickest tax cuts.