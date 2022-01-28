There is nothing as “ex” as an ex-prime minister.

Deprived of office and power, ridiculed loudly by the opposition, and more quietly by their successor, looking to save their reputation with a memoir or two, and generally a bit lost with no staff or much of a platform, they sometimes strike an embittered, shrunken, lonely figure.

Things aren’t always helped by their attempts to raise money either for themselves or their pet charities and foundations, (see T Blair and D Cameron). On occasion, they find one outlet for their frustrations in applying a beady eye and a sharp tongue to the activities of their successor – especially if that successor is someone from their own party and was instrumental in removing them.