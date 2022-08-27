How Liz Truss’s cabinet choices risk repeating Boris Johnson’s mistake

When Liz Truss gathered trusted aides at her grace and favour pile in Kent, it was not to discuss how to win the Tory leadership race – something they are confident she has accomplished.

No, it was to scribble out the likely next prime minister’s choices to sit around her cabinet table, which involves a crucial decision about what sort of government she will lead.

Three years ago, in identical circumstances, Boris Johnson made his choice – which was to turn to his most loyal allies, in particular the hard Brexit Tory gang, and it was not a success.