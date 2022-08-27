Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Politics Explained

How Liz Truss’s cabinet choices risk repeating Boris Johnson’s mistake

The likely next PM is poised to surround herself with true believers – when powerful enemies will lurk, writes Rob Merrick

Saturday 27 August 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>The suggestion that Mr Rees-Mogg will be levelling up secretary must be a joke – unless Ms Truss wants to kill off the concept entirely</p>

The suggestion that Mr Rees-Mogg will be levelling up secretary must be a joke – unless Ms Truss wants to kill off the concept entirely

(PA)

When Liz Truss gathered trusted aides at her grace and favour pile in Kent, it was not to discuss how to win the Tory leadership race – something they are confident she has accomplished.

No, it was to scribble out the likely next prime minister’s choices to sit around her cabinet table, which involves a crucial decision about what sort of government she will lead.

Three years ago, in identical circumstances, Boris Johnson made his choice – which was to turn to his most loyal allies, in particular the hard Brexit Tory gang, and it was not a success.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in