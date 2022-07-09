Could the Tory leadership contest turn into Rishi Sunak’s coronation?
Ben Wallace’s exit cemented the former chancellor’s frontrunner status to be the next PM. Adam Forrest takes a closer look at whether his remaining rivals can shake up the contest
Rishi Sunak’s leadership chances received a major boost this weekend when grassroots favourite Ben Wallace backed out of the contest, insisting that he wanted to focus on “keeping the country safe” as defence secretary.
A major rival out of the way, it is safe to say Sunak is now the frontrunner in the contest to succeed Boris Johnson – the former Downing Street neighbour he helped to destroy with his dramatic exit from No 11 on Tuesday evening.
Sunak has a highly organised team in place, a well-prepared social media campaign, and some heavyweight endorsements from senior figures such as Oliver Dowden, Liam Fox, Mark Spencer and Mark Harper already in the bag.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies