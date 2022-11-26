Jump to content

What does the exodus of Tory MPs mean for Rishi Sunak?

Dozens of backbenchers are set to quit before the next election. Adam Forrest examines how it may shape the future of the party

Saturday 26 November 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Sunak arrives at CCHQ after taking power last month</p>

Sunak arrives at CCHQ after taking power last month

(Getty)

Rishi Sunak is only just settling into the flat above No 10, having endured Budget clashes, Brexit rows, backbench rebellions and bullying allegations levelled at his deputy during a tumultuous first month in charge.

But as the prime minister gets his feet under the table, many of his own MPs are already making a dash for the exit door. Officials at Conservative headquarters are planning for a mass exodus of their parliamentarians ahead of the next general election.

Dehenna Davison – star of the 2019 intake of red-wall MPs – is the latest Tory to reveal that they would not contest their seat again, following similar announcements by Gary Streeter, Chloe Smith and William Wragg this week.

