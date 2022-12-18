A Joe Biden vs Donald Trump in 2024? It seems voters may be so enamoured with the idea of a re-run of the 2020 presidential election.

There were a number of behind-closed-doors meetings at the White House this week where – according to NBC News – Democratic strategists and activists were given a message: spread the gospel about the president's record in office. It suggests that Biden could be preparing to run again. Meanwhile, the Congressional committee looking at the US Capitol riot on 6 January 2021, is reportedly preparing to vote on whether to urge the Justice Department to pursue criminal charges against Trump.

The former president has consistently denied the picture painted by the committee, that he was at the centre of what occurred. But whatever the result of the committee's meeting on Monday, it is another controversy in a re-election campaign that, at best, can be called tepid.