When Liz Cheney delivered her concession speech after losing the Wyoming Republican primary to Harriet Hageman, she rightly said that she could have easily won. But there would have been a catch.

“The path was clear. But it would've required that I go along with President Trump's lie about the 2020 election,” she said. “It would have required that I enable his ongoing efforts to unravel our democratic system and attack the foundations of our republic. That was a path I could not and would not take.”

Ms Cheney, of course, chose instead to impeach former president Donald Trump for inciting the attack on the US Capitol on January 6. She also refused to endear herself to Republicans by simply moving on after the impeachment trial ended, which led to House Republicans stripping her of her leadership position in the conference.