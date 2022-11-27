Another week in the world of Donald Trump, and another controversy. This time, the former president is reported to have “dined and conversed” with white nationalist Nick Fuentes at a Mar-a-Lago dinner.

In several posts on his Truth Social platform, Trump said that Kayne West, now known as Ye, had shown up to the dinner with three friends Trump said he “knew nothing about”. Trump added: “We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. The dinner was quick and uneventful”. In a statement about the meeting, the White House said: “Bigotry, hate, and antisemitism have absolutely no place in America – including at Mar-a-Lago”.

Over the weekend, two more of Trump’s endorsements of midterm election candidates were revealed to have come to nothing. Democratic representative Mary Peltola won her re-election bid against former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin for the state’s sole congressional seat, and incumbent Republican senator Lisa Murkowski – who voted to impeach Trump in his second impeachment trial, over the storming of the US Capitol in January 2021 – fended off a challenge from fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka.